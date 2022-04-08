Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 5,908 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YMM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 129,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,016,836. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

