Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $142.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.80 million and the lowest is $140.20 million. Renasant posted sales of $190.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $598.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $585.20 million to $613.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $643.50 million, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $660.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Renasant by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,627,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 150,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,050,000 after buying an additional 556,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.96. 3,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,473. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $45.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

