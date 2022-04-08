Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) to report sales of $183.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.50 million. Repligen reported sales of $142.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $820.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $828.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $946.77 million, with estimates ranging from $894.20 million to $990.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen stock traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.13. 13,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,540. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.99 and a 200 day moving average of $232.50. Repligen has a 1-year low of $156.27 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.