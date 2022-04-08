Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) will announce $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $12.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.83. 937,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $102.33 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

