Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for VolitionRx Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for VolitionRx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.65). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 1,428.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,043,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 315,341 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

