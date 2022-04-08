Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LEG Immobilien (LEG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LEG Immobilien (FRA: LEG):

4/1/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €133.30 ($146.48) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/29/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €118.00 ($129.67) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/28/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €120.00 ($131.87) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €145.00 ($159.34) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/14/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €128.00 ($140.66) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/14/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €143.80 ($158.02) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/14/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €144.00 ($158.24) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

3/11/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €145.00 ($159.34) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/11/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €155.00 ($170.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €155.00 ($170.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €158.00 ($173.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/8/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €143.80 ($158.02) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/7/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €144.00 ($158.24) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

FRA LEG opened at €103.25 ($113.46) on Friday. LEG Immobilien SE has a one year low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a one year high of €98.50 ($108.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €110.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €119.64.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

