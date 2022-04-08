Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Wendy’s Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

