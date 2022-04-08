Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Adient (ADNT)

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2022 – Adient was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/7/2022 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Adient is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADNT opened at $33.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 792.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Adient by 36,420.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Adient by 12.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adient by 34.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

