Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Adient (ADNT)

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/8/2022 – Adient was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/7/2022 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Adient is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2022 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of ADNT opened at $33.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
