Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.80 on Friday. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $579.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 44,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Resources Connection by 5,010.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

