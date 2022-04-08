Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $17.65. Resources Connection shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 4,512 shares traded.

The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $196,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 14.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $768,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $578.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30.

About Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.