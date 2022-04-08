REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

REVG opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $789.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. REV Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in REV Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 94.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in REV Group by 13,784.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

