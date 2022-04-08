Reviewing 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) & Lufax (NYSE:LU)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get 9F alerts:

9F has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 9F and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $192.49 million 1.01 -$346.19 million N/A N/A Lufax $9.70 billion 1.38 $2.61 billion $1.04 5.24

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A Lufax 27.08% 18.93% 5.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 9F and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 0 3 2 0 2.40

Lufax has a consensus target price of $9.76, indicating a potential upside of 79.08%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than 9F.

Summary

Lufax beats 9F on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9F (Get Rating)

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It provides its services through borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.