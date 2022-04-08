Reviewing Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) and Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) and Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bird Global and Leatt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 Leatt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bird Global presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.07%. Given Bird Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bird Global is more favorable than Leatt.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bird Global and Leatt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Global $205.14 million 2.88 -$196.33 million N/A N/A Leatt $72.48 million 2.16 $12.57 million $2.04 13.33

Leatt has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bird Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of Bird Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Leatt shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Leatt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bird Global and Leatt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Global N/A N/A -49.48% Leatt 17.35% 55.85% 34.48%

Summary

Leatt beats Bird Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bird Global (Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Leatt (Get Rating)

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

