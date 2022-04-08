Reviewing Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and SeaSpine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $390,000.00 40.85 -$19.03 million ($0.55) -0.60 SeaSpine $191.45 million 2.14 -$54.35 million ($1.62) -6.87

Motus GI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Motus GI and SeaSpine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 4 0 3.00 SeaSpine 0 0 6 0 3.00

Motus GI currently has a consensus price target of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 394.95%. SeaSpine has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.48%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Volatility & Risk

Motus GI has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -4,867.77% -83.71% -43.92% SeaSpine -28.39% -21.26% -17.33%

Summary

SeaSpine beats Motus GI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About SeaSpine (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. The company's orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrix (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. It also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. In addition, the company offers implant products for spinal decompression, alignment, stabilization, and image-guided surgical solutions, as well as a surgical navigation system used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

