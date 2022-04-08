Richard T. Collier Sells 5,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PRTA opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 938.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth $110,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

