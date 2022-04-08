Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Raised to C$54.50

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHUHF traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.94. 230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

