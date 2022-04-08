Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.73

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.73 and traded as low as $35.10. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands.

RHUHF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

