Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.40). Rite Aid posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

RAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,425,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,733,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,124,000 after purchasing an additional 385,629 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 331,185 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 290,599 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $389.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Rite Aid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

