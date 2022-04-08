Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

