Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115,781 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.11 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

