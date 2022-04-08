Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $15.11 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,622 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,875,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.