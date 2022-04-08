Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,887 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.32% of Avnet worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avnet by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Avnet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Avnet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

