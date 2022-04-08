Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 36,431 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,431 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $14,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.78%.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

