Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 40,766 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 235.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,766 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Acuity Brands worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 100.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 21.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

AYI opened at $165.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.57 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.45.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

