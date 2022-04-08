Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 195,551 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 195,551 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

STT opened at $83.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

