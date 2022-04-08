Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,324,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after acquiring an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,668,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,973.77.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,544.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,517.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,646.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.