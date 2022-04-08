Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,834,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after acquiring an additional 900,598 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,495,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,124,000 after acquiring an additional 488,927 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $217.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.16 and its 200 day moving average is $217.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.