Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

