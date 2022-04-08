Robert W. Baird Boosts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $23.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Barclays decreased their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.61.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

