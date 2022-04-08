Robert W. Hesslein Sells 2,786 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $22,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.13. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. Analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.