Robert W. Hesslein Sells 2,786 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $22,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.13. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. Analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.