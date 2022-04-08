Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $11.53. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 183,931 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.