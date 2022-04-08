Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Holdings Cut by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Roblox makes up approximately 8.6% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,480,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Roblox by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Roblox by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.73. 29,062,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,448,664. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion and a PE ratio of -41.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,530 shares of company stock worth $5,515,380 over the last three months.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

