Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $271.05 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.89. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

