Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Lowered to $252.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $294.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $271.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.89. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

