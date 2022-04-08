Roger McDowell Sells 234,189 Shares of Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) Stock

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Rating) insider Roger McDowell sold 234,189 shares of Brand Architekts Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £156,906.63 ($205,779.19).

Shares of Brand Architekts Group stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Brand Architekts Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.62). The company has a market cap of £13.53 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06.

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. The company provides skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, gifting, and accessories under the Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

