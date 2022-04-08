Roger McDowell Sells 234,189 Shares of Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) Stock

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Rating) insider Roger McDowell sold 234,189 shares of Brand Architekts Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £156,906.63 ($205,779.19).
Shares of Brand Architekts Group stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Brand Architekts Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.62). The company has a market cap of £13.53 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06.
Brand Architekts Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Brand Architekts Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Architekts Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.