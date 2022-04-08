Rollins Financial Acquires Shares of 1,639 iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

NYSEARCA IGM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $376.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.22. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $341.39 and a 1 year high of $453.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IGM. Guggenheim lowered their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

