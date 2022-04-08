Rollins Financial Acquires Shares of 51,757 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,784,000 after buying an additional 435,324 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.29. 2,797,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,685. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

