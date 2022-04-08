Rollins Financial Buys New Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.43. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.69 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.