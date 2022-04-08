Rollins Financial Invests $1.06 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 556,750 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.