Rollins Financial Invests $3.59 Million in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Rollins Financial acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rollins Financial owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 492.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,184.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 499.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,020.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.12. 282,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.48. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

