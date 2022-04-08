Rollins Financial Invests $324,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,962. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57.

