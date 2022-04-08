Rollins Financial Makes New $424,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,618,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,350 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.44.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.82. 1,288,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,225. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.38 and its 200-day moving average is $323.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.20 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

