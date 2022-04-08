Rollins Financial Takes $12.67 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,000. iShares US Technology ETF makes up about 3.7% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rollins Financial owned approximately 0.13% of iShares US Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.94. The stock had a trading volume of 334,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,463. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.