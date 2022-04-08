Rollins Financial Takes $486,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $603.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.43. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

