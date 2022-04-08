Roth Capital Lowers Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) to Neutral

Roth Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

SMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.88.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

SMED opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $100.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.22.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 174,370 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.