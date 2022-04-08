Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.60.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.49.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

