Royal Bank of Canada Raises Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$10.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of AAVVF stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $7.58. 38,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.87. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

