Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.51) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.16) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.95) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.79) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,450 ($32.13).

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,937.50 ($38.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £148.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,634.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,272.84. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,040 ($39.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

