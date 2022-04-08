Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.77) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,150.33 ($15.09).

LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,099 ($14.41) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,046.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,126.89. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 661.73 ($8.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.51). The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

