Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 69,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $61.45 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

